Static-X share video for pounding new track Hollow

Static-X have released a video for their new single Hollow featuring vocals from late frontman Wayne Static.

It’s the first taste of material from the upcoming album Project Regeneration Volume 1, which will launch on May 29. Volume 2 will be released separately on a date still to be finalised.

The original plan for the record was to have several guest vocalists join the core lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda, but after uncovering isolated vocal recordings by Static, the decision was taken to have his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

Bassist Campos says: “The band, our producers, and most importantly Wayne's family are incredibly happy with the way that the album is turning out and we know that Wayne is looking down on us all with a big smile, as we begin sharing his final works with the world.”

Explaining why Project Regeneration will be a split release, drummer Jay says: “We have been working on a lot of material over the last year and a half. While selecting the songs to move into the final mix phase, it became clear that there is just too much material and too little time for this to be a single album.”

Campos adds: “The last thing that we wanted to do was make the fans wait any longer. We also didn’t want to abandon the remaining material, because it is very close to being complete and we know that the fans are going to want to be able to hear and experience all of it.

“We also recognise that all of this music is part of the same body of work, which marks this very important chapter of Static-X, so it is only logical to release all of the music under the same banner: Project Regeneration.”

Campos confirms the vocals for Hollow were originally recorded in 2005 for the Start A War album but says both he and Static never felt like the music on the demo was fully realised.

He adds: “That’s why it didn’t appear on Start A War or any Static-X album that followed. The vocals sounded great, but some of the musical compositions from that time period felt a bit experimental.

“The band was going through a lot of changes at that time and, in retrospect, it felt like we’d strayed away from that authentic Static-X sound that really defined us.”

Project Regeneration Volumes 1 and 2 will contain more than 20 tracks and will feature “all of the remaining works left behind by Wayne Static, along with the original Wisconsin Death Trip band lineup.”

A full tracklist for Project Regeneration Volume 1 will be revealed in due course but the cover can be found below.