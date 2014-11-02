Wayne Static dead at 48

Static-X frontman Wayne Static has died at the age of 48, his publicist has confirmed.

He’d just confirmed a UK tour with his solo band and Drowning Pool, set to take place in January.

No details surrounding his death have been confirmed – but some of those close to him have suggested it was drug-related.

Static, real name Wayne Richard Wells, co-founded Static-X in 1994 and released first album Wisconsin Death Trip five years later, with five further releases up to 2009’s Cult Of Static, after which the frontman went solo, launching Pighammer in 2011.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said via Instagram: “Too many musicians are dying from overdoses. I’m serious, addiction is real and takes fools out. No one is invincible.”

Dino Cazares of Fear Factory said: “Wayne was a great guy and songwriter. It sucks to lose a friend to something that you wish you could’ve helped him for.”

Corey Taylor: “I am absolutely devastated to hear about Wayne Static’s death. A good man and a good friend. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Jonathan Davis: “Rest in peace, Wayne. I’m speechless right now. I’m losing too many of my friends. I’ll see you on the other side, brother.”

David Draiman: “Goodbye, old friend.”

David Ellefson: “This is just horribly sad news. I have such great memories of our tours together over the years. Wayne was truly an originator, innovator and milestone contributor to metal music.”

DJ Ashba: “”You will truly be missed. God bless your family, friends and fans in this moment of sadness.”