Star Wars and The Simpsons are coming to Disney Plus UK - sign up now and save £10

Disney Plus is coming to the UK on March 24

Disney Plus UK is finally arriving on March 24, bringing with it hundreds of hours of fantastic entertainment.

Not only are Star Wars fans recalibrating their lightsabers and setting their blasters for stun in anticipation of watching the Rebel Alliance face off once again against the evil Empire, but there's also two seasons of The Mandalorian on the way, too.

Like The Simpsons? Of course you do – and it’s now been confirmed that more than 600 episodes of Matt Groening’s hit show will also be available. And as if that wasn’t enough, there will be Pixar and Marvel films to watch, plus all of Disney’s own content and more.

You can now buy a year's subscription to Disney Plus before the big launch, and if you sign up right now, you can save £10. That means you'll get 12 months of streaming all this cracking content for £49.99 rather than the usual £59.99.

But be quick, as the offer ends later this week.

Want to know everything about The Mandalorian Season 2? Our friends over at Tech Radar have the lowdown on everything – including Baby Yoda!

Disney Plus price: bundles and sign up deals compared