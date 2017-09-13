Spock’s Beard reveal special live Snow package

Spock’s Beard have announced that they’ll release a special live package showcasing their classic 2002 concept album Snow later this year.

The performance was captured at last year’s Morsefest in Nashville and saw the current Spock’s Beard lineup joined by Neal Morse and all past members of the band. Snow was the last album to feature Morse on lead vocals.

Snow Live will be released on 2DVD/2 CD Digipack, 3LP vinyl, 2 disc Blu-ray and as a 2DVD/2CD/2Blu-ray pack complete with a 48-page art book on November 10 via Radiant Records.

Morse says: “It is difficult for me to know what to say about Snow and Spock’s Beard and this whole amazing event that happened in 2016. I guess what I would like to share from my perspective is that this is an album that meant a lot to many people.

“It touched the hearts and lives and had profound meaning to people all over the world and in a way, it was like the child that myself and the band bore and then put up for adoption.

“Since we never played it live and I quit the band right after the album was finished, we never got to experience what it meant to others. We never got to see how it lived out in the world. Until now.”

He continues: “I think we always knew that we were going to get together and play it at some point. It just needed to happen. But, as you can imagine, there was a lot of pain associated with this album.

“So, while Nick D’Virgilio had brought it up several times over the years, there was always so much going on in our lives that we put it off and said we were too busy. It just never felt like the right time. Or that’s the way it seemed anyway.”

Morse says that the “stars aligned” as they gathered for the performance and adds: “Some brilliant person had the idea to enlist the extreme talents of both Jimmy Keegan and Ted Leonard, which brought a dazzle and musicality that is off the chart.

“Between that and Rich Mouser’s astounding mix, not to mention Thad Kesten’s team of amazing video people, this is one of the finest live concert packages of which I have ever been involved.”

To mark the announcement, a trailer has been released while Snow Live is now available for pre-order direct from the label’s website.

The first 200 art book bundles ordered will be autographed by Morse.

Spock's Beard: The First Twenty Years