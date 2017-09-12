Paul Draper announces 2018 UK and Ireland tour

Paul Draper has announced that he’ll play a run of live dates across the UK and Ireland early next year.

The former Mansun vocalist will kick off the shows at Brighton’s The Haunt on February 19 and wrap up with a set at London’s Brixton Electric on March 8.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, September 15, from Draper’s official website.

To mark the announcement, Draper has released a lyric video for his track Grey House, which features on his new album Spooky Action.

It launched in August via Kscope, with Draper previously issuing a stream of Don’t Poke The Bear and an animated video for Things People Want.

Draper is currently gearing up to play his first live solo shows which get under way later this week. Find a full list of his tour dates below.

Sep 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Sep 15: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Sep 16: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Sep 21: London Scala, UK

Sep 22: Bristol Thekla, UK

Sep 23: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

