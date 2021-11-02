Spiritualized release video for brand new single Always Together With You

UK space rockers Spiritualized have released a video for their brand new single, the sweepingly grandiose Always Together With You, which you can watch below.

The band, who have recently had their first four album reissued on vinyl as part of their the Spaceman Reissue Program, will release a brand new studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, which will be released through Bella Union on February 25.

J Spaceman (aka mainman Jason Pierce) plays 16 different instruments on Everything Was Beautiful which was put down at 11 different studios, as well as at his home. He also employed more than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me," Spaceman continues. "Not like you’re spiralling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of... achieve. Well, you get there.”

The new album artwork, which you can see below, has once again been designed with Mark Farrow, who worked on 1997's groundbreaking design for Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space. If you buy the vinyl you can pop a pill box out of the sleeve, revealing gold foil underneath, and assemble the Braille-embossed little thing and put it somewhere in the house. The box set has eight of them. Literally a boxset. It looks more beautiful in the flesh. “Farrow and I were talking about what we should do and we just said, ‘It’s called Everything Is Beautiful, how could you not have a pill?’”

Spiritualized have also announced news of an extensive international tour running from March to May 2022 which includes a headline performance at London’s Roundhouse. You can see the dates below.

Pre-order Everything Was Beautiful.

(Image credit: Bella Union)

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful

1. Always Together With You

2. Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)

3. Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

4. Crazy

5. The Mainline Song

6. The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)

7. I’m Coming Home Again

Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:

March 2: NED Utrecht TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal

March 3: DEN Copenhagen DR Studie 2

March 4: NOR Oslo Parkteatret

March 5: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

March 7: GER Berlin Passionskirche

March 8: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle

March 9: GER Cologne Gloria

March 10: FRA Paris La Gaîté Lyrique

March 11: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

March 31: USA Dallas Granada Theater

April 1: USA Austin Scoot Inn

April 3: USA Santa Fe Meow Wolf

April 4: USA Denver Ogden Theatre

April 5: USA Salt Lake City The Commonwealth Room

April 7: USA Seattle Neptune

April 8: USA Portland Revolution Hall

April 9: CAN Vancouver Commodore Ballroom

April 28: UK Bath The Forum

April 29: UK Cambridge Corn Exchange

April 30: UK Brighton Dome

May 2: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 4: UK Gateshead Sage

May 5: UK Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

May 7: UK Dublin Olympia Theatre

May 8: UK Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 9: UK Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

May 10: UK London Roundhouse