Spiritualized announce vinyl reissues of first four albums

UK space rockers Spiritualized have announced they will release their first four albums on vinyl. The Spaceman Reissue Programme will see mainman Jason Pierce curate definitive editions of the first four Spiritualized albums starting with the band's classic 1992 debut LP Lazer Guided Melodies, which will be released through Fat Possum Records on April 23.

Pure Phase (1995), Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space (1997) and Let It Come Down (2001) will all follow.

With its twelve tracks divided into four distinct movements, Lazer Guided Melodies built on the sound of Pierce's previous band Spacemen 3, who had recently disbanded. You can see the band's video for Run below.

"The last Spacemen 3 record was under-realised to me," says Pierce." When I listen back to that stuff it sounds like somebody finding their way. There was a lot of ideas but no way to put them into a space that would make them all work. So, there was a huge freedom forging over the last Spacemen 3 record and when Spiritualized started it was like, ‘OK it’s all yours. Go.’

"We recorded the tracks in the studio near my flat which was a place where they predominantly recorded advertising jingles and it’s where we made all the Spacemen 3 records, but then the recordings were taken to Battery Studios in London, to explore a more professional way of making music… Once I approached that way of doing things it opened up a whole world and I was astounded that somebody could take those tracks and turn it into the record it became...”

The Spaceman Reissue Programme edition of Lazer Guided Melodies promises to give those recordings the fullest spectrum audio and physical treatment they’ve deserved since 1992. It will be the first in this series of 180g double albums mastered from a half speed lacquer cut from original sources by Alchemy Mastering, presented in a gatefold jacket adorned by reworked art by Mark Farrow, and available in both a standard black vinyl pressing and limited edition white vinyl exclusive to D2C / indie retail.

Alongside the vinyl reissue, for a limited time there will also be a comprehensive series of Lazer Guided Melodies merchandise based on original vintage designs available.

(Image credit: Fat Possum Records)

Spiritualized: Lazer Guided Melodies

1. You Know It’s True

2. If I Were With Her Now

3. I Want You

4. Run

5. Smiles

6. Step Into The Breeze

7. Symphony Space

8. Take Your Time

9. Shine A Light

10. Angel Sigh

11. Sway

12. 200 Bars