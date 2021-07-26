Spiritualized reveal vinyl reissue of Ladies And Gentleman We Are Floating In Space

Spiritualized have revealed they’ll re-release their critically acclaimed third studio album Ladies And Gentleman We Are Floating In Space on vinyl later his year.

The follow-up to 1995’s Pure Phase was originally released in 1997, with the new version – part three of the band’s vinyl reissue programme – set to land on September 10 through Fat Possum.

Like the re-releases of Lazer Guided Melodies and Pure Phase, Ladies And Gentleman We Are Floating In Space will be pressed on heavyweight 180g double vinyl. It’s been remastered by Alchemy Mastering and will be presented in a gatefold sleeve with new artwork by Mark Farrow. Along with the standard black vinyl, the record will also be available in limited edition neptune-blue vinyl.

To mark the news, Spiritualized have released an uncensored video for Come Together which you can watch below.

Reflecting on the album, vocalist and guitarist Jason Pierce says: “I like Pure Phase the best of these four records, but people still say Ladies And Gentlemen... is where everything kind of came together.

"I’m still astounded by both records, where they don’t let up. There’s no kind of curfew. Or no, ‘You can’t stay on that section for that length of time.’ They sit on where they arrive and stay there, and I found that kind of amazing. The abstract parts were just as beautiful as these kind of pop / simplistic nursery rhyme ideas and they were no less important."

(Image credit: Fat Possum)

1. Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space (I Can't Help Falling in Love)

2. Come Together

3. I Think I'm in Love

4. All of My Thoughts

5. Stay With Me

6. Electricity

7. Home Of The Brave

8. The Individual

9. Broken Heart

10. No God Only Religion

11. Cool Waves

12. Cop Shoot Cop…