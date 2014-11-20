Soundgarden to issue remixed 1988 debut

Soundgarden are to release a remixed version of their debut album.

The Seattle heroes released a 20th anniversary edition of their 1994 classic Superunknown earlier this year, and have already hinted at a 25th anniversary reissue of Badmotorfinger to be launched in 2016.

And guitarist Kim Thayil says their 1988 debut Ultramega OK has been remixed by Seattle producer Jack Endino in anticipation of a reissue. Originally released via SST, the record is no longer contracted to that label and the band are looking for a different label to put out the new version.

Thayil tells Pulse Of Radio: “Last year, Jack Endino and I spent a number of weeks remixing Ultramega OK and we’re gonna search for a label — it’s no longer on SST — and put it out with a beautiful, heavier, warmer mix from Jack, which is something we always felt we had to correct about that release.”

Soundgarden release rarities collection Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path on November 24.