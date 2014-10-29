Soundgarden announce rarities collection

Soundgarden will release their three-disc rarities collection next month.

Titled Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path, it launches on November 24 and features seven unreleased tracks along with new song Storm, which can be heard below. Also included in the set are B-sides, instrumentals, covers and demos – all of which have been pulled together by guitarist Kim Thayil.

He says: “As album sets go, this one has been fun to collect and compile over the decades. I personally may have referenced this project a number of times over the years, going back almost 20 of them to the mid-Nineties.”

The package has been designed by Josh Graham, with each disc featuring its own artwork, booklet and inserts.

Disc One titled Originals features mainly B-sides along with unreleased tracks Kristi and Storm. Covers is the second disc, with the band showcasing songs from artists such as The Doors, The Rolling Stones and Ramones. Disc three is titled Oddities and contains instrumentals, demos and remixes. Included is the track Night Surf, an instrumental performed by bassist Ben Shepherd.

Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path is available to pre-order from Soundgarden’s official site.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Originals 2. Sub Pop Rock City 3. Toy Box 4. Heretic 5. Fresh Deadly Roses 6. HIV Baby 7. Cold Bitch 8. Show Me 9. She’s A Politician 10. Birth Ritual 11. She Likes Surprises 12. Kyle Petty, Son Of Richard 13. Exit Stonehenge 14. Blind Dogs 15. Bleed Together 16. Black Rain 17. Live To Rise 18. Kristi 19. Storm

Disc 2

Covers

Swallow My Pride 2. Smokestack Lightnin’ 3. Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey 4. Thank You 5. Come Together 6. Stray Cat Blues 7. Into The Void 8. Girl U Want 9. Touch Me 10. Can You See Me? 11. Homicidal Suicidal 12. I Can’t Give You Anything 13. I Don’t Care About You 14. Waiting For The Sun 15. Search And Destroy 16. Big Bottom 17. Earache My Eye

Disc 3

Oddities