The Cure have launched an extensive remixed edition of last year's Songs Of A Lost World album.

The Mixes Of A Lost World set will be released acrosss multiple editions via Fiction on June 13, and includes tracks by established remixers like Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold – both out now – and Orbital, as well as artists like Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, The Twilight Sad and many more.

“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them," says band leader Robert Smith. "The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others.

"This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to War Child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”

War Child, the charity that supports children living with the effects of war and conflict, was also the beneficiary Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXlV, a live album recorded at The Cure's album launch show at the 3100-capacity Troxy in East London last year.

Mixes Of A Lost World will be available as a 3LP/3CD/3MC deluxe edition featuring both the ‘Artists’ & ‘Remixers’ tracks, while the The 2LP/2CD/2MC edition features the ‘Remixers’ tracks only. All editions come wrapped in alternative artwork by the band's longtime collaborator Andy Vella. Full tracklist below.

Mixes Of A Lost World is available to pre-order now.

The Cure: Mixes Of A Lost World tracklist

Artists & Remixers Deluxe Vinyl Edition



﻿Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

Side B

1. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)

2. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

4. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

Side C

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)



Side D

1. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)

2. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

3. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

Side E

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)

2. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)

3. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)

4. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)

Side F

1. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

2. All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)

4. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)



Artists & Remixers Deluxe CD Edition



﻿CD1

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

5. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)

6. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)



CD2

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)

6. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

8. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)



CD3

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)

2. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)

3. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)

4. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)

5. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

6. All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix)

7. A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)

8. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)



Remixers Vinyl Edition



Side A

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic Remix’)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)



Side B

1. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)

2. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

4. Alone (Four Tet Remix)



Side C

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)



Side D

1. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)

2. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

3. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)



Remixers CD Edition

﻿

CD1

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)

3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)

5. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)

6. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)

8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)



CD2

1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)

4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix )

6. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

8. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)