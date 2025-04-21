The Cure have launched an extensive remixed edition of last year's Songs Of A Lost World album.
The Mixes Of A Lost World set will be released acrosss multiple editions via Fiction on June 13, and includes tracks by established remixers like Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold – both out now – and Orbital, as well as artists like Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, The Twilight Sad and many more.
“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them," says band leader Robert Smith. "The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others.
"This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to War Child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”
War Child, the charity that supports children living with the effects of war and conflict, was also the beneficiary Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXlV, a live album recorded at The Cure's album launch show at the 3100-capacity Troxy in East London last year.
Mixes Of A Lost World will be available as a 3LP/3CD/3MC deluxe edition featuring both the ‘Artists’ & ‘Remixers’ tracks, while the The 2LP/2CD/2MC edition features the ‘Remixers’ tracks only. All editions come wrapped in alternative artwork by the band's longtime collaborator Andy Vella. Full tracklist below.
Mixes Of A Lost World is available to pre-order now.
The Cure: Mixes Of A Lost World tracklist
Artists & Remixers Deluxe Vinyl Edition
Side A
1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix)
2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)
3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)
4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)
Side B
1. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)
2. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)
3. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)
4. Alone (Four Tet Remix)
Side C
1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)
2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)
4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)
Side D
1. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)
2. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)
3. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)
4. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)
Side E
1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)
2. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)
3. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)
4. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)
Side F
1. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)
2. All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix)
3. A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)
4. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)
Artists & Remixers Deluxe CD Edition
CD1
1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)
2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)
3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)
4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)
5. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)
6. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)
7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)
8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)
CD2
1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)
2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)
4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)
5. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)
6. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)
7. Alone (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)
8. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)
CD3
1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)
2. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)
3. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemøller Rework)
4. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)
5. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)
6. All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix)
7. A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)
8. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)
