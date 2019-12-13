Sons Of Apollo launch neon-tinged video for new single Fall To Ascend

Sons Of Apollo have released a video for their new single Fall To Ascend.
It’s the latest material taken from Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan and Jeff Scott Soto’s upcoming second studio album MMXX which will arrive on January 17 through InsideOut Music.
The band released Goodbye Divinity last month.
Drummer Portnoy says: “Stylistically, we have followed the same path as the debut, but we feel that it has come out stronger, simply because we know one another better.
“Psychotic Symphony was the first time the five of us had worked together, so there was bound to be an air of experimentation happening. Now, we can draw on having the experience not only of recording that album, but also of touring together a lot. And now there is clearly a lot more obvious chemistry going on.”
Keyboardist Sherinian adds: “We did 83 shows on the last tour and it was so worthwhile, because we came out of it with a stronger bond, and that is certainly reflected in what we wrote.”
Following the release of MMXX, Sons Of Apollo will head out on the road on a European tour throughout March.
Sons Of Apollo: MMXX
1. Goodbye Divinity
2. Wither To Black
3. Asphyxiation
4. Desolate July
5. King Of Delusion
6. Fall To Ascend
7. Resurrection Day
8. New World Today
Sons Of Apollo 2020 European tour
Mar 02: Drammen Union Scene, Norway
Mar 03: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden
Mar 05: Kyiv N.A.U Theatre, Ukraine
Mar 07: Moscow RED, Russia
Mar 09: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia
Mar 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 11: Milan Live Club, Italy
Mar 13: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Mar 15: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Mar 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, U.K.
Mar 20: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands
Mar 22: Show Brno Sono, Czech Republic
Mar 24: Kosice Colosseum, Slovakia
Mar 25: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary