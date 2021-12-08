SOM release video for epic new single Moment

Atmospheric prog/post-rockcquintet SOM, who feature former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius, have released a video for their brand new single Moments, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from their upcoming debut album, The Shape Of Everything, which will be released through Pelagic Records on January 21.

“We wanted The Shape of Everything to open with something heavy and dark, but also offer some tangible hopefulness as well," explains vocalist and guitarist Will Benoit. "So pretty early on in the writing process, Moment felt like the right place to start the record. It covers a lot of the sonic territory, tone, and melody we explore within this album. I was also really conscious of working to break up the wall-of-sound guitar approach in places this time around, so the chorus section became a sort of Helmet-influenced start-stop riff that works around the vocals and hopefully adds some immediacy and energy to the song.

“When it came time to shoot the video, Justin (our bass player) and cinematographer Alex Pace rode their motorcycles out into the Colorado desert and camped overnight so they could film the sunrise. We’d talked about the lyrics having a sort of existential bent that opens up a lot of the album’s themes, and Justin’s video is a beautiful collage that captures the emotion of it all in a compelling way. You can see how cold his hands are clawing into the sand, and that feels like a perfect metaphor for the past two years.”

Frontman Benoit co-founded the outfit with drummer and former Constants colleague Duncan Rich, as well as Adai founder and now-Caspian drummer Justin Forrest. While touring on The Fall, the band recruited old friends guitarists Mike Repasch-Nieves and Joel M. Reynolds, both formerly of Junius and Driftoff.

SOM have previously released a video for Awake/Sedate and Animals.

Pre-order The Shape Of Everything.