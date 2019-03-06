Soen share video for their brand new single Covenant

Soen have released a video for their new single Covenant.

It’s been taken from the band’s latest album Lotus, which was released last month.

The promo was directed by RISK and Maxi Muniz and produced by Carolina Sosa.

Speaking about the track, drummer Martin Lopez says: “Sometimes we choose to believe that we live in a well-adjusted society, but more often than not, the truth differs. There are secrets everywhere, concealed carefully behind closed doors.

“Secrets that hide your despair and feed on your hopelessness, mistreated and misled by the people that are supposed to protect you.

“Covenant talks about one's inner strength to fight back. It takes courage for one individual to take a stance, but it is necessary in order to survive.

“The true hero is not who's called so by society's standards, but the one that finds that inner strength and lead others by example.”

Soen previously revealed a run of tour dates in support of Lotus – and now they’ve added further shows which will take place throughout August and September.

They’re also expected to announce South American shows in the near future.

Find details below.

Soen’s new 2019 tour dates

Aug 27: Graz PPC, Austria

Aug 28: Budapest A38 Hajo, Hungary

Sep 03: Istanbul Volkswagen Arena, Turkey

Sep 04: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece

Sep 05: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece

Sep 07: Kranj TrainStation SubArt, Slovenia

Sep 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Sep 11: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Sep 12: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 15: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Sep 17: Tampere Olympia, Finland

Sep 18: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Sep 20: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Sep 22: St. Petersburg Cosmonavt, Russia

Sep 23: Moscow Club, Russia

Sep 25: Ekaterinburg Svoboda, Russia

Sep 27: Novosibirsk Podzemka, Russia