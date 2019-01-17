Soen premiere animated video for new track Lotus

Soen have released an animated video for their song Lotus exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from their new album, which is set to arrive on February 1.

Soen drummer Martin Lopez tells Prog: “Lotus is a summoning of like-minded people that have reached that turning point in their lives where they have had enough. Enough of meaningless and shallow societies and their expected standards.

“Only once you have liberated yourself from these fake ideals and leave all of that behind, one can be truly free.”

The band recorded Lotus with producer David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi at Ghostward Studios and Studio 6 in 2018, with the new record the first to feature Canadian-born guitarist Cody Ford.

Soen are currently preparing for a European tour with Ghost Iris and Wheel, which will get underway in Oslo on Match 12.

Find further details below.

Soen: Lotus

1. Opponent

2. Lascivious

3. Martyrs

4. Lotus

5. Covenant

6. Penance

7. River

8. Rival

Soen: Lotus

Swedish progressive metallers Soen return with their new album Lotus – the follow-up to 2017's Lykaia. It's features the blistering single Martyrs. Not to be missed.View Deal

Soen 2019 European tour dates

Mar 12: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 13: Copenhagen Stengade, Denmark

Mar 14: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Roadrunner, Germany

Mar 16: Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal, Germany

Mar 17: Stuttgart, Club Cann, Germany

Mar 19: Munich Backsatge Werk, Germany

Mar 20: Hagen, Kultopia, Germany

Mar 21: Cologne Helios, Germany

Mar 22: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands

Mar 25: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Mar 28: Barelona Salamandra, Spain

Mar 29: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Mar 30: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 31: Lisbon RCA, Portugal

Apr 02: Paris, Backstage, France

Apr 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 04: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Apr 05: Rome Orion Ciampino, Italy

Apr 06: Fabriano Sonic Room, Italy