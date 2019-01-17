Soen premiere animated video for new track Lotus

Soen have released an animated video for their song Lotus exclusively with Prog.
It’s the title track from their new album, which is set to arrive on February 1.
Soen drummer Martin Lopez tells Prog: “Lotus is a summoning of like-minded people that have reached that turning point in their lives where they have had enough. Enough of meaningless and shallow societies and their expected standards.
“Only once you have liberated yourself from these fake ideals and leave all of that behind, one can be truly free.”
The band recorded Lotus with producer David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi at Ghostward Studios and Studio 6 in 2018, with the new record the first to feature Canadian-born guitarist Cody Ford.
Soen are currently preparing for a European tour with Ghost Iris and Wheel, which will get underway in Oslo on Match 12.
Find further details below.
Soen: Lotus
1. Opponent
2. Lascivious
3. Martyrs
4. Lotus
5. Covenant
6. Penance
7. River
8. Rival
Soen 2019 European tour dates
Mar 12: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Mar 13: Copenhagen Stengade, Denmark
Mar 14: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Mar 15: Berlin Roadrunner, Germany
Mar 16: Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal, Germany
Mar 17: Stuttgart, Club Cann, Germany
Mar 19: Munich Backsatge Werk, Germany
Mar 20: Hagen, Kultopia, Germany
Mar 21: Cologne Helios, Germany
Mar 22: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands
Mar 25: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Mar 28: Barelona Salamandra, Spain
Mar 29: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Mar 30: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Mar 31: Lisbon RCA, Portugal
Apr 02: Paris, Backstage, France
Apr 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Apr 04: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Apr 05: Rome Orion Ciampino, Italy
Apr 06: Fabriano Sonic Room, Italy