Soen premiere video for their stunning new track Martyrs

Soen have released a video for their new single Martyrs.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Lotus, which will launch on February 1.

Frontman Joel Ekelöf says: “The video and the song reflect the importance to stand up for yourself and not be trapped in other peoples’ expectations of you.

“People are going to try to push you down and they want you to conform to the prevailing ideals, but as long as you follow your own path you are never wrong.”

The band recorded Lotus with producer David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi at Ghostward Studios and Studio 6 earlier this year, with the new record Soen’s first with Canadian guitarist Cody Ford.

Following the release of Lotus, Soen will embark on a European tour, which will get under way in Oslo on March 12.

Find a full list of their live dates below.

Soen: Lotus

1. Opponent

2. Lascivious

3. Martyrs

4. Lotus

5. Covenant

6. Penance

7. River

8. Rival

Swedish progressive metallers Soen return with their new album Lotus – the follow-up to 2017's Lykaia.

Soen 2019 European tour dates

Mar 12: Oslo John B, Norway

Mar 13: Copenhagen TBC, Denmark

Mar 14: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Roadrunner, Germany

Mar 18: Munich Backsatge Werk, Germany

Mar 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Mar 21: Cologne Helios, Germany

Mar 22: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands

Mar 25: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Mar 28: Barelona Salamandra, Spain

Mar 29: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Mar 30: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 31: Lisbon RCA, Portugal

Apr 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 04: Milan Legent Club, Italy

Apr 05: Rome Orion Ciampino, Italy

Apr 06: Fabricia Sonic Room, Italy