“I keep telling Clown that I’m just gonna throw it up on Youtube”: Slipknot guitarist Jim Root often threatens to leak long-delayed album Look Outside Your Window

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has joined the chorus of people impatient for the band to release Look Outside Your Window already.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan announced six years ago that, during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone, several of the nu metal nine-piece’s members recorded another album on the side. In interviews since, he’s repeatedly offered up release windows that came and went without anything happening, causing some fatigue among fans.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Root reveals that he too is sick of waiting – to the point he’s threatened multiple times just to leak the thing and have it over with.

“Man, I keep telling Clown that I’m just gonna throw it up on Youtube, then put a link to it on my Instagram or something,” the guitarist tells writer Paul Travers. “He’s like, ‘Don’t dude, just don’t.’”

Root adds that Crahan is still “messing with mixes” for the long-delayed album, then wonders, “Maybe he’s losing focus on it or whatever.”

“I don’t even remember what any of that stuff sounds like, because it’s been so long since we recorded it,” he admits. “I don’t think I’ve listened to it in probably 10 years. Maybe I’ll go find him after we are done talking, and I’ll be like, ‘Let’s listen to Look Outside Your Window, and let’s release it tonight…’”

Look Outside Your Window was recorded simultaneously to All Hope Is Gone at Sound Farm Studio in Slipknot’s home state of Iowa. Root, Crahan, singer Corey Taylor and turntablist Sid Wilson contributed to the record, which Taylor has previously described as having a “Radiohead vibe” that’s “experimental” and “melodic”.

Initially, Crahan aimed for the album to come out during the cycle for 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. However, said cycle ended with the release of followup The End, So Far in 2022. In December 2023, he said it’s been fully mixed and mastered, with album artwork, and would come out in 2024. It didn’t.

Although Look Outside Your Window has become the biggest nu metal white whale since Limp Bizkit’s Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, one song from it has seen the light of day. ’Til We Die was released as part of the deluxe edition of All Hope Is Gone and is frequently played from the tape at the end of Slipknot concerts.

