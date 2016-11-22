Slayer’s Repentless comic book cover revealed

The cover for the first part of Slayer’s comic book series has been released.

The three-part publication is based on the band’s revenge-themed videos for songs Repentless, You Against You and Pride In Prejudice – which share a story arc written by director BJ McDonnell.

The band previously shared sample images of potential covers by Glenn Fabry – and the final choice has now been decided. See it below.

Publisher Dark Horse say: “The planet’s most badass metal band takes control of comics! The ultimate thrash juggernaut, Slayer have dominated stages and destroyed audiences for over 30 years, with their latest album, Repentless, showing no signs of slowing down or showing mercy.

“Based on the brutal Repentless videos, this expansion of the video story lines drives deep into the darkest heart of America – a raging road trip down a bloodstained highway, a tale of the doomed, the damned… and the repentless!”

The comic’s writer Jon Schnepp said: “It isn’t a mystical or supernatural story. It’s a straight-up human story of terror, like brother against brother, people feeding off hatred, the stupidity and horror of humanity.”

The artist for the rest of the 32-page publication was Guiu Vilanova.

Repentless #1 will be released on January 25, 2017, and is available for pre-order direct from the Dark Horse webstore.

The Repentless #1 cover

Slayer reflect on Repentless video trilogy