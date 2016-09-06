Slayer release Pride In Prejudice video

A still from the Pride In Prejudice video

Slayer have released a video for their track Pride In Prejudice.

They issued a teaser clip late last week – announcing the third instalment of the Repentless video trilogy – which began with a promo for the album title track and followed by a shoot for You Against You.

Slayer say: “The Repentless video trilogy is complete. Watch the gore, violence and carnage unfold in Slayer’s brand new, merciless music video, directed by BJ McDonnell. You have been warned.”

McDonnell adds: “I’m particularly excited about this third video because we played with stylistic differences with the trilogy. Where one video plays like an action film, this third one is more of a dramatic piece.

“The final story takes us into a world that is especially sinister in tone, with the dark and the light colliding. The conclusion is visually cinematic and harsh, with Slayer conducting us through it all with Pride In Prejudice.”

The video for Pride In Prejudice once again features Machete star Danny Trejo, who played the lead character in the first video.

At the time Trejo said: “In prison there’s only two kinds of people – predators and prey. Being a Slayer fan, I’m a predator.”

Earlier this month, Slayer guitarist Kerry King said he was grateful to the band’s fans for supporting their latest album and added: “The fans supported it, and we made a record they wanted us to make.

“The planets have aligned. That’s on us. I just feel that if I’m not doing my job, and I don’t bring it, don’t pay me.”

Slayer will head out on the road with Anthrax and Death Angel across North America later this week. They’ll kick off the run of shows at Cleveland’s Jacob’s Pavilion on September 9.

Slayer/Anthrax/Death Angel North American tour 2016

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

