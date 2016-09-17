Slayer reflect on Repentless video trilogy

Slayer’s Tom Araya and Kerry King have taken a look back at the Repentless video trilogy in a new promo.

The videos for Repentless, You Against You and Pride In Prejudice were directed by BJ McDonnell, and shot in support of the band’s 12th album which was released last year.

And Araya reports that it was McDonnell’s enthusiasm that got him excited about filming three different videos which shared a common thread.

Araya says: “Meeting him, he was excited. He really liked the fact he was working with the band – he’s a fan. His excitement rubbed off and made me excited.”

Repentless was the first video, filmed amid scorching temperatures in and around the Sybil Brand Institute – a former county jail in Los Angeles. The second was for You Against You which had the band playing in an aircraft graveyard – but it was the third and final promo for Pride In Prejudice which stood out for guitarist Kerry King.

He says: When you see the third one – which is my favourite, it brings the whole story together. Doing that video in the snow, I felt my feet were going to break off because they were frozen, but it was BJ’s vision – and it was a good vision because you got three incredibly different looks telling the same story.

“Visually, I love that video. When other people were doing their takes, I’d watch what BJ looks at on his screen and I was like, ‘Man, this looks like a movie.’

“It was cool this late in our career, on one of our most relevant records of our career to be able to do that.”

Watch the clip along with the three music videos below.

Slayer are current on tour across North America with Anthrax and Death Angel.

