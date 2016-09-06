Motley Crue final show in cinemas next month

Motley Crue will present their final show in cinemas outside North America for one night only on October 13, they’ve announced.

The End, shot in Los Angeles last December, will be featured alongside exclusive documentary footage, telling the full story of their farewell performance at the Staples Center.

It was screened in the US in June, and will now be seen in the UK, Europe, South America, Australia and Japan. Watch a trailer below.

Organisers say: “In January 2014, Motley Crue held a press conference announcing their final tour, complete with a ‘cessation of touring’ agreement prohibiting any and all future live engagements.

“The two-year concert trek saw Vince Neil, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee perform across five continents, grossing over $100 million.

“While not everyone was able to witness their final show live, fans can catch all the action when MusicScreen, Live Alliance, Eagle Rock Entertainment and Tenth Street Entertainment present Motley Crue: The End in selected cinemas on October 13.”

The last show ground to a temporary halt when drummer Lee’s roller coaster stage set stopped working, leaving him hanging upside down from his kit until roadies climbed up to rescue him.

Frontman Neil was seen overcome in emotion after telling fans: “This is the last time you’ll see the four of us. Back in 1981 you got four teenagers roaming the streets of Hollywood, eating, drinking, smoking, fucking. And here we fucking are, 34 years later.”

Full details of the cinema event can be found at www.motleyincinema.com.

