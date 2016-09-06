Watch Metallica play Sad But True in Minneapolis

Metallica have released an “all-angle” video featuring their performance of classic track Sad But True, shot during their show in Minneapolis last month.
The first rock concert at the city’s new US Bank Stadium was broadcast live across the world, and included their first-ever live delivery of latest track Hardwired – just five days after they’d first rehearsed it together.
Frontman James Hetfield introduced the song by thanking their support bands for the evening, asking fans: “Did you guys see Volbeat? They’re really good. Then Avenged Sevenfold, of course, you all liked them. There were here representing live and loud heavy music. This one goes out to them.”
The clip also shows drummer Lars Ulrich meeting fans who have never seen the band live before, and other supporters being given surprise snake pit passes.
Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18. The band yesterday confirmed their first tour dates in support of the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic, listing October shows in Latin America. Drummer Lars Ulrich has said that the band’s live commitment will include “extensive” US dates starting in January.
Metallica 2016 Latin America tour dates
Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador
Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia
Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala
Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Metallica: Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist
Disc 1
- Hardwired
- Atlas, Rise!
- Now That We’re Dead
- Moth Into Flame
- Am I Savage?
- Halo On Fire
Disc 2
- Confusion
- Dream No More
- ManUNkind
- Here Comes Revenge
- Murder One
- Spit Out The Bone