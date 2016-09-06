Watch Metallica play Sad But True in Minneapolis

Metallica have released an “all-angle” video featuring their performance of classic track Sad But True, shot during their show in Minneapolis last month.

The first rock concert at the city’s new US Bank Stadium was broadcast live across the world, and included their first-ever live delivery of latest track Hardwired – just five days after they’d first rehearsed it together.

Frontman James Hetfield introduced the song by thanking their support bands for the evening, asking fans: “Did you guys see Volbeat? They’re really good. Then Avenged Sevenfold, of course, you all liked them. There were here representing live and loud heavy music. This one goes out to them.”

The clip also shows drummer Lars Ulrich meeting fans who have never seen the band live before, and other supporters being given surprise snake pit passes.

Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18. The band yesterday confirmed their first tour dates in support of the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic, listing October shows in Latin America. Drummer Lars Ulrich has said that the band’s live commitment will include “extensive” US dates starting in January.

Metallica 2016 Latin America tour dates

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica: Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

