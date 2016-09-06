Axl Rose manager slams AC/DC haters

Axl Rose manager Beta Lebeis has slammed AC/DC fans unhappy with the Guns N’ Roses singer’s presence in the band’s current lineup.
He’s partway through helping them complete their Rock Or Bust world tour after Brian Johnson was forced to bow out when threatened with permanent hearing loss in April.
Rose’s double duties have drawn criticism from some followers of Angus Young’s band – but Lebeis doesn’t want to hear any more of it.
In a series of Instagram posts which appear to have been since removed (reported by Alternative Nation) she said last week: “Do them a favour – don’t come or watch any shows. They don’t need assholes like you around. You are an illness to both bands.
She added: “I’m sure all of you wish Brian would be there, but Brian is sick. For God’s sake just appreciate what’s up there and stop being so selfish.
“Grow up and stop complaining. This is also about Angus and his mates – have some respect for them.
“Brian chose to leave due to health issues and Axl is helping his idol. I guess haters will always be haters and have nothing better to do than shit on other people.”
Earlier this week Rose discussed his relationship with Lebeis and her two sons, who form his current management team. He told Globo.com: “I met Beta in 1991 and we’ve been together in ways since then. It’s been a big help with everything behind the scenes. Her family’s been very supportive. Plus, they’re a big family and I like the family environment. It helps keep things insular.”
He also repeated that he wanted to continue fronting AC/DC, adding: “I love that it’s my job, I love that Angus is my boss.”
Guitarist Young said last month that he “felt obligated” to carry the band on after the retirement of his mainman brother Malcolm. Bassist Cliff Williams has confirmed plans to retire once the current run of North American shows is ended.
Guns N’ Roses continue their Not In This LIfetime world tour next month, with dates confirmed into February.
AC/DC Rock Or Bust US dates 2016
Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH
Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI
Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY
Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC
Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour dates
South America
Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru
Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina
Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina
Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil
Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil
Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil
Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia
Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Japan
Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,
Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena
Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena
New Zealand
Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium
Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium
Australia
Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium
Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium
Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Feb 18: Adelaide Oval
Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium