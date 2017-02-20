Skyharbor announce new album Sunshine Dust

Skyharbor have announced that their new album will be titled Sunshine Dust.

While the band have yet to reveal an exact release date, the follow-up to 2014’s Guiding Lights will arrive sometime in spring.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar says: “Sunshine Dust has, for us, been a labour of love if there ever was one. We’ve spent the last three years chiselling away at what we feel is our freshest and most exciting record yet – and we couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out.

“We’ve explored some completely new sounds to anything we’ve done in the past, while at the same time throwing back to a lot of our early roots. We can’t wait to share the results with you all.”

Sunshine Dust will include the track Chemical Hands, which the band premiered last year.

Skyharbor have also revealed they’ll support Deftones on their upcoming European dates – a run of shows Dhar calls “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

He says: “Deftones have always been lifelong legends for us. They have uncompromisingly powered through generations just making incredible album after album and providing the soundtrack to our lives since we were kids.

“It’s beyond an honour to be sharing the stage with a band that has been so deeply impactful to us as a band and as individuals. We are indebted to them for giving us the opportunity of a lifetime and we will do our best to put on a show worthy of their stage.”

Those shows are due to get underway in Vienna on April 18. Find the tour dates below. Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Apr 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Apr 21: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 23: Offenbach Stadhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 25: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 27: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 28: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium

May 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

May 02: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France

May 03: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France

