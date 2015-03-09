Skillet album 'halfway written'

Skillet are about halfway through writing their next album – but it’s unlikely to be a concept album like 2013’s Rise.

They’re aiming to complete studio duties in the summer and to launch the work as soon as possible after that.

Cooper tells The Front Row Report: “With Rise, I didn’t know we were doing a concept record until we were actually recording. It just kind of hit me. So, never say never, but that’s not the plan at the moment.”

He adds: “We’re about halfway done with the writing process now. I’m writing and demoing today, then I go back and finish singing one of my songs and put it in.”

The singer last month admitted he hadn’t enjoyed writing so much in years, describing the current work as a “joyous” experience.