Sinsaenum launch video for their brutal new track Ashes

Sinsaenum have launched a video for their new track Ashes.

It’s the title track from Frédéric Leclercq and co’s upcoming EP which will arrive on November 10 via earMUSIC.

A statement on the new tracks reads: “Ashes takes the sound of Frédéric Leclercq and Joey Jordison’s extreme metal project to the next level, creating an even darker, an even angrier, and an even more thrilling atmosphere while at the same time experimenting with new influences.

“This approach is reflected in the all black and white video.”

The EP will feature more than 30-minutes of music – three new tracks: Ashes, Monarch Of Death and 2099 (Heretics) and Degeneration and King Of The Desperate Lands, which were previously only released in Japan. Frederic Duquesne has also remixed Dead Souls which will close out the EP.

Ashes is currently available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Sinsaenum Ashes EP tracklist

Ashes Monarch Of Death 2099 (Heretics) Degeneration King Of The Desperate Lands Dead Souls (Frederic Duquesne remix)

