Tom Morello discussed Audioslave reunion with Chris Cornell

Tom Morello says that he and Chris Cornell discussed an Audioslave reunion earlier this year.

The pair took to the stage together in Los Angeles at the Anti-Inaugural Ball on January 20 – a response against Donald Trump being sworn in as US president that same day.

They ripped through Cochise, Like A Stone and Show Me How To Live that day – and in a new interview, Morello says he and the late singer talked about the possibility of doing something together with Audioslave again.

Morello tells Music Feeds: “Just that night, the last thing Chris said to me was, ‘I had a great time, let’s do this again. Just let me know when.’

“And we started talking about maybe doing some sort of similar thing where maybe it would be a Prophets Of Rage show and then we would drop an Audioslave set into the middle of it, and we’d have a ball.”

Reflecting on the January set with Cornell, Morello says: “I just say, ‘Thank god we played it.’ Audioslave hadn’t played in 12 years, although I’d played another show with Chris about a year before that.

“It was wonderful to be close friends and to rock again and to play some Audioslave songs and stand next to him onstage with his rock god powerful self, and his amazing voice, his amazing hair and his amazing whole thing. It was wonderful.

“And we hung out afterwards and it was lovely and we talked about doing it again. And now he’s gone. It’s a horrible tragedy for those of us who knew and loved him and it’s a horrible tragedy for music because he’s one of the best of all time.”

When asked if there are any Audioslave tracks that were never released, Morello says: “Yeah, there are. From each of the three records there are some really great songs that did not – for reasons that had nothing to do with quality of song – did not make the cut on those records.

“And I’m sure they’ll come out at some point. But, you know, not right now.”

Cornell died in May this year at the age of 52.

