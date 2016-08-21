Sinsaenum launch Anfang des Albtraumes video

Sinsaenum – the band formed by ex Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and Dragonforce bassist Frederic Leclercq – have released a lyric video for their track Anfang des Albtraumes (“Beginning Of The Nightmare”).

It’s taken from debut album Echoes Of The Tortured, which was launched earlier this month.

Leclerq tells Billboard that the song is in keeping with the themes of “horror, gore, suicide, war, chaos,” adding: “The whole point is to take the listeners on a journey. I want them to create their own story. We’re just point at directions and it’s up to them to focus on what seems right.

“The album is like going down a spiral of darkness, passing different stages. We all have had nightmares that seem all so true, and you realise it and want to escape – but you can’t.”

He insists that he had no intention of forming a supergroup with Attila Csihar of Mayhem, Stephane Buriez of Loudblast, Sean Zatorsky of Daath and Heimoth of Seth. “I wanted to work with them because they’re great musicians, but also because they’re my friends. It was all about gut feelings.”

Sinsaenum are planning to tour as soon as they can resolve scheduling conflicts between the members.

