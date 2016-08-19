Opeth plan 3 landmark Sorceress live shows

Opeth have lined up three landmark shows in support of upcoming 12th album Sorceress.

The follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion arrives on September 30, with frontman Mikael Akerfeldt revealing the record was inspired by “the negative apects of love.”

Now they’ve announced they’ll perform special shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on October 1, London’s Wembley Arena on November 19 and Sydney’s Opera House on February 6, 2017.

Akerfeldt says: “We’re getting pumped up for the coming Sorceress world tour. We have three shows scheduled that are quite out of the ordinary due to their legendary status and location.

“These three shows will be completely unique in terms of songs, spanning over two separate set lists. We’ll pull out songs from our back catalogue and mix it up with newer stuff during the first set. The second set will consist of songs exclusively from the Deliverance and Damnation records, that was just celebrated with a re-release combo package by the newly revived Music For Nations label.”

Akerfeldt adds: “We’ll only play this set list three times on the whole world tour, so if you miss it, you’ll have missed it. Of course, all other shows will be treated with the same amount of respect and we’ll chisel out a nice diverse set list spanning over our entire career for every single show during the tour. We very much hope to see you there.”

Opeth begin the North American leg of the tour on September 29, while Sorceress can be pre-ordered on Opeth’s webstore.

Sorceress cover

Opeth Sorceress tracklist

Persephone Sorceress The Wilde Flowers Will O The Wisp Chrysalis Sorceress 2 The Seventh Sojourn Strange Brew A Fleeting Glance Era Persephone (Slight Return)

Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest meets Knotfest, CA

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Filmore Silver Spring, MD

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 04 Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oct 07: Filmore Detroit, MI

Oct 08: East End Good Year Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballrom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emos, TX

Oct 15 Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco Warfirled, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, CA

Oct 25: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpheum, Canada

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 06: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Opeth release Sorceress studio tour video