Joey Jordison: Sinsaenum tour will be unmissable

Joey Jordison says his latest band Sinsaenum are planning a tour that “you do not want to miss.”

The former Slipknot drummer and Dragonforce’s Fred Leciercq are currently working through scheduling conflicts with Attila Csihar of Mayhem, Stephane Buriez of Loudblast, Sean Zatorsky of Daath and Heimoth of Seth, before confirming details.

Their debut album Echoes Of The Tortured is released today (July 29) via earMUSIC.

Jordison tells Loudwire: “We are going to tour – it’s just a matter of when, because we all have our own bands and shit like that. It’s just a matter of time.”

The main reason behind the delay is the scale of production they want to put on. “We could go on tour tomorrow,” he says, “but there’s a lot of people behind the Sinsaenum scene that going to be helping out with everything. There’s a whole production behind this.

“What we want to convey live is going to be something that you do not want to miss – it’s going to be insane.”

Last month Jordison revealed via Metal Hammer how a debilitating disease had contributed to his departure from Slipknot in 2013, and how he’d had to fight back from the verge of paralysis.

Asked why he kept his condition secret, he says: “I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, I got sick, so everyone feel sorry for me.’ All I did was get myself back focused on myself and my life and what I wanted to do in my career.

“It’s a fucking horrible, horrible affliction, man. Sometimes people don’t come back from that. I got back from it.”

He says he’s planning a book about his life and career, but adds: “Right now the focus is touring and supporting these records I’ve been doing. Right now it’s all about getting on the road.”

Sinsaenum: the inside story of Joey Jordison’s OTHER new band