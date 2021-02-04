Sinoptik release new video for Apple Tree

Ukrainian retro psych proggers Sinoptik have released a new video for Apple Tree which you can watch below. The trio have been based Kiev since upping sticks and moving there from Donetsk in 2014, and are intent in replicating the international success of fellow countrymen Jinjer.

"Sparks of goodness from our childhood often become the main triggers for our inner transformations - that is the main message of the Apple Tree song," explains guitarist, keyboard player and singer Dmitriy Afanasiev.



"Most people forget about the dreams they had in childhood and adolescence. As a result, these people grow up and turn into callous and narrow-minded adults, and in their lives there is no place for magic and love. The whole life becomes an endless rat race in a maze of cruel reality.



"The bottom line is – we all build our own reality, but too often we forget about it. We also forget what are the real values in our life: families, friends and simple joys. We want to remind everyone about this and pull out the forgotten sweet childhood memories. So that each person who has gone astray can believe in himself again."

The band have previously released a video for Black Soul Man and will release their new album later this year.

Stream Apple Tree.