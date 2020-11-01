Sinoptik release video for Dark Soul Man

Ukrainian retro psych rock trio Sinoptik have released a new video for Black Soul Man. The band are following in the footsteps of fellow Ukrainian metallers Jinjer in putting Kiev in the international music map. The band have been based there since moving from their hometown of Donetsk in 2014.

"We had to leave our home and move to Kiev, and this where we as native Ukrainians were treated as some sort of second class citizens," says lead singer Dmitriy Afanasiev. "So many people like us were segregated and oppressed just on the basis of the city of origin, where we were born. We were told that we are different and it's our fault the war started. We were faced with radical social segregation and inequality, in our own country with people of the same race. We do understand that this oppression is initiated and supported by politicians, but society is now responsible for this too"

The new video for Black Soul Man highlights the band's 1970's occult rock influences with huge stadium rock production. It illustrates a well told story of a mysterious character, who gives people a second chance to live on this planet. He believes in the goodness of each person, and offers them to rethink their ways and live a new better life. Even though he is killed, he keeps resurrecting and brings people back to life, hoping that one day someone will understand his ideas and implement them in their lives.

"Music is a tool, which should have a clear message - to change the world for better," adds Afanasiev. “'It’s your time to change the fate' is our main message in this song, as each of us can change his or her own destiny. And if we are united all together we have the power to alter the fate of humanity and the world. We all can change and make our planet a better place by becoming kinder to each other, more understanding and tolerant. We need to build a new future now. Now is the time for us to unite, but most of the people don’t seem to comprehend that."

The trip, who have supported the likes of Uriah Heep and Marilyn Manson will release their new album in Spring 2021.