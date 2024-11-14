Show your CD collection some love with 30% off one of our top-rated CD players ahead of Black Friday

Whether you’re shopping for a Christmas present or you just need something simple and straightforward to blast out your CD collection, then Amazon UK have something for you, because they've cut the price of the Majority Majority Oakington by 30% - taking the price down from £164.95 to £114.95 ahead of Black Friday.

The Oakington sits at the no.2 position in our guide to the best CD players and along with CD playback, the unit has a DAB digital radio and also doubles as a convenient Bluetooth speaker.

Majority Oakington: was £164.95 now £114.95 at Amazon UK This versatile CD player was already pretty good value; less than £200 for a combined CD player, DAB+ radio and Bluetooth speaker that looks and sounds this good is not to be sniffed at. But the Majority Oakington is an absolute bargain now, thanks to Amazon, who have cut the price by 30%.

When it comes to CDs, there’s life in the old dog yet. In 2023, compact disc sales in the UK rose by 2%, the first revenue increase in two decades. If you want to jump on board this renaissance, and you don’t have anything to play your discs on, then this Amazon early Black Friday sale will be music to your ears.

Made by Cambridge-based audio manufacturer Majority, the Oakington is a tidy piece of equipment that marries a great set of features with solid build quality and sound – basically, everything you could possibly want from an audio system at this price point.

This all-in-one, 30W CD player features a neat slot at the front for playing your CDs, houses a DAB+ radio, has Bluetooth connectivity for when you want to stream music from your phone or tablet, as well as USB, 3.5mm AUX, and DC inputs round the back.

There’s a remote control for those lazy moments when you don’t want to leave your armchair – and the included headphone socket means you can still play your favourite songs late at night without waking everyone up.

