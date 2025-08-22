C'mon! Here's how to watch Limp Bizkit at Reading and Leeds festival - from anywhere in the world

How to watch Limp Bizkit at Reading & Leeds Date: August 23/24

Time: 23rd: 7:55pm BST / 2.55pm ET - 24th: 7.25pm BST / 2.25pm ET

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Limp Bizkit make their triumphant return to Reading and Leeds this weekend, with the band playing Reading on Saturday and Leeds the following day. They're enjoying somewhat of a resurgence right now and will perform just prior to Bring Me The Horizon's headline set.

If you can't make it to the weekend festival, we're holding out hope that there will be an opportunity to watch Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, Sam Rivers and DJ Lethal do their thing on the BBC iPlayer. Currently, the BBC has confirmed that highlights from Bring Me and Chappell Roan's sets will be broadcast – so we're hoping this will be the same for Bizkit.

And if you’re going to be out of the country this weekend grabbing some summer sun, you’ll can still stream iPlayer through a VPN.

How to watch in the UK

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch Limp Bizkit via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday and don't want to miss Limp Bizkit or other sets from Reading and Leeds, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BBC's Reading and Leeds coverage outside of the UK.

Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Limp Bizkit's set, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn up the volume, sit back, and relax. You're all set to watch Limp Bizkit at Reading and Leeds.

Have Limp Bizkit played Reading & Leeds before?

Limp Bizkit - My Generation (LIVE) Reading Festival 2015 [HD 720p. Pro Shot] - YouTube Watch On

Yes they have! Limp Bizkit made their Reading and Leeds debut back in 1997 when they played on the Lock Up Stage in support of their debut album Three Dollar Bill, Y'all.

They returned to the UK festival in 2000 when they were touring their massive Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water album which was released the same year.

They returned in 2010, with their last appearance coming in 2015 during the band's summer tour.

Limp Bizkit's 2025 plans

Following their Reading and Leeds appearance, Limp Bizkit have a handful of live dates planned for the remainder of 2025, with their next show taking place in Mexico City on November 29.

The Reading and Leeds 2025 line-up (Image credit: Reading & Leeds)

Visit the Reading and Leeds site for a full list of stages and artists. You can also grab the official Reading and Leeds app on Apple iOS and Android.

