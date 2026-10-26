"This isn't a nostalgia trip. It's a record of real life - the good, the chaos, the quiet moments, and the people who stood by me through it all." Sex Pistols/PiL legend John Lydon to release photo book, Archive
Archive brings together previously unseen photographs from John Lydon's private collection
John Lydon has announced the forthcoming release of Archive, a new photographic memoir documenting his life and career.
Available for pre-order from the singer's website, the book provides "an unprecedented, deeply personal retrospective spanning five decades of cultural revolution", according to a press statement.
The statement adds: "Archive brings together exclusive, previously unseen photographs from Lydon's private collection, opening a window into his childhood before guiding readers through the maelstrom of punk and beyond. Alongside rare visual documentation, the book features raw, candid commentary and reflection from Lydon on the groundbreaking legacy of the Sex Pistols, the fearless sonic exploration of Public Image Limited, and intimate tributes to the two cornerstone figures of his life: his late wife, Nora Forster, and his longtime best friend and manager, the late John Rambo Stevens.
Lydon adds, "This isn't a nostalgia trip. It's a record of real life - the good, the chaos, the quiet moments, and the people who stood by me through it all. Looking back over 50 years, it was time to open up the personal collection and set the story straight."
The book will be available in two formats: a Luxury Edition, costing £49.99, and a Superluxe Edition (Ultra-Limited Collector’s Set), priced at £149.99 .
The Luxury Edition is presented in a premium, hard-shell slipcase box and features hundreds of rare, unseen photographs and exclusive commentary, plus a hand-signed bookplate.
The Superluxe Edition (Ultra-Limited Collector’s Set) includes the complete signed coffee table book plus an exclusive companion book featuring further unreleased photography, a copy of PiL Alive, the new live album from Public Image Limited,and two art prints.
Lydon is currently on a spoken word tour in the UK.
John Lydon - I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right tour
Oct 26: Lancaster G5and Theatre
Oct 27: Harrogate Theatre
Oct 28: Prescot Shakespeare North Playhouse
Oct 29: Southport The Atkinson
Oct 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Nov 01: Greenwich Theatre
Nov 03: Hereford Courtyard
Nov 04: Shrewsbury Buttermarket
Nov 05: Brecon Brycheiniog
Nov 06 Blackwood Miners Institute
Nov 07: Caerphilly Workmens Hall
Nov 11: Stirling Albert Halls
Nov 12: Paisley Town Hhall
Nov 13: Dunoon Queen's Hall
Nov 14: Barnard Castle The Witham
Nov 16: Stockton Arts Aentre
Nov 17: Blyth Phoenix Theatre
Nov 18: Whitby Pavilion
Nov 20: Blackburn Darwen Library Theatre
Nov 22: Kettering Lighthouse Theatre
Nov 24: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Rooms
Nov 26: Neath Gwyn Hall
Nov 27: Bridgwater Mcmillan Theatre
Nov 28: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 29: Southend Palace Theatre
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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