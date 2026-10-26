"This isn't a nostalgia trip. It's a record of real life - the good, the chaos, the quiet moments, and the people who stood by me through it all." Sex Pistols/PiL legend John Lydon to release photo book, Archive

John Lydon has announced the forthcoming release of Archive, a new photographic memoir documenting his life and career.



Available for pre-order from the singer's website, the book provides "an unprecedented, deeply personal retrospective spanning five decades of cultural revolution", according to a press statement.

The statement adds: "Archive brings together exclusive, previously unseen photographs from Lydon's private collection, opening a window into his childhood before guiding readers through the maelstrom of punk and beyond. Alongside rare visual documentation, the book features raw, candid commentary and reflection from Lydon on the groundbreaking legacy of the Sex Pistols, the fearless sonic exploration of Public Image Limited, and intimate tributes to the two cornerstone figures of his life: his late wife, Nora Forster, and his longtime best friend and manager, the late John Rambo Stevens.

Lydon adds, "This isn't a nostalgia trip. It's a record of real life - the good, the chaos, the quiet moments, and the people who stood by me through it all. Looking back over 50 years, it was time to open up the personal collection and set the story straight."

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The book will be available in two formats: a Luxury Edition, costing £49.99, and a Superluxe Edition (Ultra-Limited Collector’s Set), priced at £149.99 .



The Luxury Edition is presented in a premium, hard-shell slipcase box and features hundreds of rare, unseen photographs and exclusive commentary, plus a hand-signed bookplate.



The Superluxe Edition (Ultra-Limited Collector’s Set) includes the complete signed coffee table book plus an exclusive companion book featuring further unreleased photography, a copy of PiL Alive, the new live album from Public Image Limited,and two art prints.

Lydon is currently on a spoken word tour in the UK.

John Lydon - I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right tour

Oct 26: Lancaster G5and Theatre

Oct 27: Harrogate Theatre

Oct 28: Prescot Shakespeare North Playhouse

Oct 29: Southport The Atkinson

Oct 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall



Nov 01: Greenwich Theatre

Nov 03: Hereford Courtyard

Nov 04: Shrewsbury Buttermarket

Nov 05: Brecon Brycheiniog

Nov 06 Blackwood Miners Institute

Nov 07: Caerphilly Workmens Hall

Nov 11: Stirling Albert Halls

Nov 12: Paisley Town Hhall

Nov 13: Dunoon Queen's Hall

Nov 14: Barnard Castle The Witham

Nov 16: Stockton Arts Aentre

Nov 17: Blyth Phoenix Theatre

Nov 18: Whitby Pavilion

Nov 20: Blackburn Darwen Library Theatre

Nov 22: Kettering Lighthouse Theatre

Nov 24: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Rooms

Nov 26: Neath Gwyn Hall

Nov 27: Bridgwater Mcmillan Theatre

Nov 28: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 29: Southend Palace Theatre