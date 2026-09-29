"I genuinely don’t know when I’ll play shows again." Frank Turner to take a break from touring following his tenth and final Lost Evenings festival next year

Frank Turner has announced his intention to take a break from live performances following the tenth edition of his bespoke Lost Evenings festival next year, telling fans that he genuinely doesn't know when he might return to playing shows.

The tenth and final staging of Turner's popular Lose Evenings festival, announced on September27, is scheduled to take place from November 4 to November 7 next year, at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Turner's announcement was shared on his social media platforms.



"My dear friends," he writes. "As a skinny half-arsed English country singer once said, the only thing certain is that everything changes.

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"After 28 years on the road, 10 albums and well over 3,000 shows, it’s time for a change. As announced yesterday, next year’s Lost Evenings will take place in London at OVO Arena Wembley. It will be the biggest, best and final edition of the festival. The 4 shows there will be my last for the foreseeable future.

"There are many reasons for this," Turner continues. "I’ve been on the road most of my life, put in a shift and I want to try new things. I want to recharge, spend more time with my friends and family and explore other ways of life. I’m excited to pursue other ideas and projects. It’s also worth saying that the economics of touring have gotten harder, the music industry has been swallowed by social media in a way that doesn’t really interest me and as I get older my physical and mental health could do with some care. Truly, though, I’m excited for the future.

"I also want to leave the stage with my head high," he adds. "These final shows will be a pinnacle, and chance for all of us to celebrate the last 20 years and bid them the farewell they deserve.

“I’m filled with gratitude - to The Sleeping Souls, the best band in rock ‘n’ roll. To Charlie and Xtra Mile, my label since day one. To my touring crew. To everyone who worked on my music with me over the years.

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“But mostly I’m grateful to you; the people who made it possible, by giving me your time and attention. There are many friends I’ve made, many faces I know, but truly, to every single person who ever cared - thank you.

"I genuinely don’t know when I’ll play shows again in the future," the singer/songwriter admits. "Certainly not for a good while. So let’s make these final ones count. With joy, humility and thankfulness in my heart, I’m looking forward to seeing you all at Wembley in November 2027 for some last evenings."