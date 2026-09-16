Trainspotting director Danny Boyle wanted to reunite the original Undertones and Sex Pistols line-ups to play the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony

Film director Danny Boyle wanted to reunite the original Sex Pistols and The Undertones line-ups to perform at his opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympics in London.

And The Undertones came tantalisingly close to reuniting with original frontman Feargal Sharkey for the occasion, drummer Billy Doherty has revealed in an exclusive new interview with eonmusic.

The Derry punk legends, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, were approached about performing as part of a planned celebration featuring bands representing the four regions of the United Kingdom.

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"They wanted to have bands from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland," Billy Doherty recalls.

"It was us, I think the Pistols, I think it might have been the Manic Street Preachers, and it might have been Simple Minds... [and] Feargal agreed to do it."

Although the original idea ultimately fell through, Boyle retained the concept: in the end, the four regions were represented at the ceremony on July 27, 2012, by Duran Duran [England], Stereophonics [Wales], Snow Patrol [Northern Ireland] and Paolo Nutini [Scotland].

The original proposal represented the most significant opportunity to put Feargal Sharkey back on stage with his former bandmates since The Undertones originally split in 1983. Sharkey went on to embark on a successful solo career, while Doherty, Michael Bradley, John O'Neill and Damian O'Neill returned to the stage in 1999 with new frontman Paul McLoone.

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In his interview with eonmusic, Billy Doherty recalls in the mid-1980s, The Undertones were offered what he describes as "lottery money" for five reunion shows, but Sharkey refused to participate.

"He didn't want to know," the drummer recalls. "We contacted John Peel for John Peel to influence him. That actually made matters worse."

A second offer followed the next year, with even more money on the table, but Sharkey again declined.

The Undertones continue to tour with McLoone on vocals and are marking 50 years since their formation with an extensive UK and Ireland tour this autumn.

Danny Boyle later fulfilled his dream of reuniting the Sex Pistols... but only in his fictional FX drama Pistol.

The TV drama caused a huge row among the Sex Pistols, with John Lydon distinctly unimpressed by the director’s love letter to his band, calling the series "the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure".



Lydon’s former bandmates Steve Jones and Paul Cook, took the singer to court after he attempted to ban the use of Sex Pistols songs in the drama, and won.

Jones, Cook and Glen Matlock are currently touring the US with Frank Carter on vocals.