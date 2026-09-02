Gallows appear to be preparing to announce something in the coming weeks, if their recent online activity is anything to go by.



Around six weeks ago, the band blacked out their profile pictures across their social media accounts and added an Openstage link for fans to sign up for future news.



Keen-eyed fans suggested that this surreptitious activity was connected to a possible anniversary reissue of their debut album Orchestra of Wolves, which was originally released on September 25, 2006, through In at the Deep End Records. It was re-released the following summer via Epitaph.



After signing a £1 million deal with Warner Bros., the quintet released Grey Britain in 2009 before being dropped the following year. Vocalist Frank Carter quit the band two years later due to "creative differences" and played his last show with them on July 23, 2011, at London's ULU.



Carter quickly unveiled his new band, Pure Love, formed with former The Hope Conspiracy and Suicide File guitarist Jim Carroll, while Gallows continued with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil as their new vocalist.



The following year, Gallows released their self-titled album year through their own label, Venn Records. After their fourth album, 2015's Desolation Sounds, the band's activity gradually ceased.

Carter is currently part of the Sex Pistols reunion and touring the US from September 11 until October 18, with a run of UK shows taking place in December.

On September 1, a video featuring footage of the band's last show in London with Carter was posted, featuring a voiceover of the vocalist describing how fans repeatedly ask him when Gallows will reunite.



"In 2011, I quit the band," says Carter. "We couldn't meet on what we were doing creatively. People still ask me when I'm gonna join them, all the fucking time. Once a week, some c**t will message me. If I did it again, it would be more."



Maybe the singer's phone is about to get hot very soon. The plot thickens.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

A post shared by Gallows (@gallowsofficial) A photo posted by on