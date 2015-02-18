Sevendust start work on 11th album

Sevendust are to begin work on a new album and are hopeful of a summer release.

Drummer Morgan Rose says the band are heading to the studio in Butler, New Jersey, working on what will be their 11th album and the follow-up to last year’s acoustic record, Time Travelers & Bonfires.

Rose tells All Access Live: “We haven’t written one song yet, but we’re going into the studio in a week. It’s amazing. I love it. We do everything that way.”

Another acoustic album could also be on the way. Guitarist Clint Lowery said last year he hoped to make it a regular thing for the band.