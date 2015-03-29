Sevendust finish album No.10

Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose has confirmed the band have finished recording their tenth album.

Last month, he revealed the band were heading into a New Jersey studio to work on the follow-up to 2013’s Black Out The Sun – without having written any songs in advance.

Now Rose has tweeted: “10th studio record done! On my way home! Ready to squeeze my babies and smack my woman’s bootay!”

He’d previously described the sessions as “heavy as fuck” and “the most challenging record I’ve ever been a part of,” adding: “Extremely excited for everyone to hear it.”

Sevendust released an acoustic album, Time Travelers & Bonfires, last year. The launch schedule for their next title hasn’t been confirmed.