Get in the groove with 43% off the Beats Studio Pro headphones before Black Friday

The Black Friday headphone deals have yet to officially get under way - but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a stellar bargain or two right now.

That’s because Amazon US have slashed the price of the Beats Studio Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones by 43% - taking the price down from $349.99 to $199.95.

And if you’re based in the UK, you can also get in on the Beats action, because Amazon on the other side of the pond have cut the cost of the Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling over-ears from £349.95 to £299.

Beats Studio Pro: Were $349.99 , now $199.95

The Beats Studio Pro headphones have a massive discount right now at Amazon. These wireless over-ears deliver great audio thanks to their dynamic head tracking while the battery will give you 40 hours of music.

Beats Studio3: Were £349.95 , now £299

In the UK, you can save 15% on the Beats Studio3 wireless noise canceling cans thanks to this Amazon deal. Audio is top drawer as you’d expect while a full charge results in 22 hours of your favourite music.

Beats make headphones and speakers and were founded back in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine. They’ve gone on to become one of the best-loved audio brands around thanks to their comfort, stylish colourful designs and wide range of headsets. Their popularity led Apple Inc to purchase the brand in 2014 which has helped to further spread their global appeal.

With the big sales event of the year on the horizon, we're keeping tabs on everything on our Black Friday music deals hub. We're updating this regularly and filling it with some of our favourite discounts.

More Black Friday deals to explore