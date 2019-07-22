Sabaton share striking lyric video for 82nd All The Way

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their single 82nd All The Way.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s new studio album The Great War, which was released last Friday.

Speaking about the track, bassist Pär Sundstöm says: “We felt when we had recorded the album that the song 82nd All The Way was one of the absolutely strongest songs.

“It's why we selected this song to be representing the album release. It's fun to play, fun to listen to and for sure it will be a part of the setlist for upcoming shows for a very long time.”

Sabaton are currently on tour across Europe in support of the follow-up to 2016’s The Last Stand – a run that will include a headline set at the UK's Bloodstock Open Air next month. They also recently announced they’d tour across Europe with Apocalyptica and Amaranthe early next year.

Sundstöm said: "You know by now how much we care about the bands we choose to bring with us on tour, this is no exception. Amaranthe are a rising star on the metal sky bringing such energy and passion rarely seen on stage and will open the evening.

“After that comes the big surprise for a lot of people who are not familiar with the cello rock band Apocalyptica, but trust us that their emotional show will definitively create magic in the arenas.”

He added: “Finally, what we are bringing, except for our biggest touring production ever, is a promise to deliver a show you never could imagine and the biggest announcement regarding this tour is still to come.”