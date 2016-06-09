Drowning Pool hope America's Got Talent pensioner will join them on stage

Drowning Pool hope 82-year-old America’s Got Talent star John Hetlinger will join them on stage.

Hetlinger, from Colorado, made headlines when he got through to the second round of the US TV talent show by performing Drowning Pool’s hit Bodies – leading three of the four judges to vote yes.

His performance went viral and was noticed by the band who received a barrage of texts from friends about Hetlinger’s success. And guitarist CJ Pierce says he’d love to share the stage with the pensioner.

Pierce tells Loudwire: “It’s awesome to just see an 82-year-old man get out there and just belt out some metal – whether it was our song or any song, it was just killer to see him do that.”

Drowning Pool are lined up to play at the Chicago Open Air festival in July and hope to team up with Hetlinger for an encore performance of Bodies.

Pierce adds: “The feelers are out there and I think it would be fun. Obviously he had a great time with the song and we have a great time with the song every night so it would be awesome to have him onstage with us.

“I just mentioned Chicago Open Air because it’s the next big festival coming up that we’re playing and if we’re going to do it, I’d rather do it right and have him on a big show like that. So I’m hoping he does.

“We’d love to get in touch with him or hope he gets in touch with us and I’m looking forward to meeting him anyway.”

Drowning Pool have a number of tour dates still to come this year.

Jun 12: Inwood Summer Jam, WV

Jul 15: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 16: Mansfield Ink In The Clink, OH

Jul 24: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Jul 26: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Jul 28: Brisbane Max Watts, Australia

Jul 29: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia

Jul 30: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Jul 31: Perth Capitol, Australia

Aug 13: Brownfield 4B Wild West Bike Rally, TX

Aug 19: Glen Flora Northwoods Rock Rally, WI

Sep 10: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Drowning Pool premiere By The Blood video