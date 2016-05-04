Sabaton announce The Last Stand

Sabaton have announced release details of their eighth album entitled The Last Stand.

It’ll launch on August 19 via Nuclear Blast, and follows 2014’s Heroes and recent live package Heroes On Tour.

A final tracklist will be made available in due course – but the band have issued the cover art, which was created by the Swedish outfit’s long-term collaborator Peter Sallai.

Bassist Par Sundstrom says: “We had the idea to make an image reflecting soldiers of different times representing the different historical battles we sing about on the new album. This only reveals a small part of the album topics though.

“We always have several ideas for albums to work with. Since there are countless different views and angles of war, we will unfortunately never run out of ideas.

“We felt that the last stand was something perfect for Sabaton. Heroes was a perfect theme and The Last Stand is right down our alley too. It was exciting to do the research.”

Frontman Joakim Broden adds: “The concept of a last stand has always fascinated me, and both me and Par were excited about the subject so it was an easy choice to make.”

Sabaton will head out on tour next month for a run of dates.

May 27: Gelsenkirchen Rock Im Revier, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

Jun 03: Luzern Sonisphere, Switzerland

Jun 11: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 12: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantola Event Park, Finland

Jun 30: Bilbao Arena Miribilla, Spain

Jul 02: Cordoba Plaza De Toros, Spain

Jul 03: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 08: Kuusisaari Jalometalli, Finland

Jul 24: Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Mariehamn Rockoff, Aland

Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland