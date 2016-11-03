Rush reveal Time Stand Still documentary cover

Rush have released the cover art for their upcoming documentary Time Stand Still.

It hits cinemas across North America today (November 3) with the DVD to follow on November 18.

Time Stand Still was shot during the band’s R40 tour last year – widely thought to have been the last large-scale road trip of their career.

The two-hour presentation includes 20-minute short A Salute To Kings, in which Gene Simmons of Kiss, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Scott Gorham of Thin Lizzy and Rush producer Nick Raskulinecz discuss their experiences of the Canadian trio.

Producers Fathom Events said: “The popularity of a rock band can often be built on the road. That is how Rush did it over their 40-year history. But what happens if this unique relationship may be severed?

“Exclusive access to the band and crew throughout the tour provide the raw and vivid emotional undertones. At the core of the event are Rush’s devoted fans. Their undying devotion and their quirky sense of ownership are on full display as the R40 tour comes to a crescendo in Los Angeles.”

The package also features interviews with Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart, including a short where Lifeson and Lee discuss the hijinks they got up to while touring with Kiss in the 70s.

The trio will be presented with the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award at the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards ceremony in Toronto on April 20, 2017.

The accolade is given to outstanding Canadian artists who’ve contributed to social activism and supported humanitarian causes.

The Time Stand Still cover

Rush Time Stand Still movie trailer focuses on ‘fan-in-chief’