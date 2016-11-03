Bat Out Of Hell musical headed to London and Manchester

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will premiere at London’s Coliseum in June of next year – four decades after the album arrived in record stores.

The show will be previewed on June 5 at the West End venue – and will go on for a limited season until July 22. It’ll also be shown at Manchester Opera House from February 17 until April 8.

Bat Out Of Hell is described as “a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.”

Steinman originally wrote a version of the musical in the 70s, that was presented in workshop form, with some of the songs going on to feature on the iconic Meat Loaf album in 1977.

The award-winning songwriter Steinman has included You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love in the musical.

Ticket prices are listed as starting at from £15. For more detailed information about showtimes and tickets, visit the official Bat Out of Hell – The Musical website.

