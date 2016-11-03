Rush to receive Canadian humanitarian award

Rush are to be the recipients of another humanitarian award.

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart were awarded the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award in 2015 for their work with charities.

And they’ll add another honour to the list on April 20, 2017, when they’ll pick up the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award at the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards ceremony in Toronto.

The accolade is given to outstanding Canadian artists who’ve contributed to social activism and supported humanitarian causes.

Rush say in a statement that they are “incredibly honoured” and add: “The depth of Allan and Gary Slaight’s generosity, consideration and benevolence has no measure. We will strive to carry forward their spirit of charity and goodwill.”

Previous recipients include Bruce Cockburn, Bryan Adams, Simple Plan, and this year’s winner, Nelly Furtado.

President and CEO of Canadian Music Week Neill Dixon tells Billboard: “We praise their spirit and determination in philanthropic and humanitarian causes, as their dedication to multiple charities and organisations is very inspirational.

“Rush have shown extraordinary support in social involvement and charitable causes, and we are excited to celebrate them at this year’s awards.”

President and CEO of Slaight Communications Inc. Gary Slaight adds that the band have “raised money for food banks, Casey House, the Kidney Foundation, Doctors Without Borders and AIDS research.”

He adds: “Alex, Geddy and Neil have been in my family’s rock’n’roll life since the early days when we started Q107 in the late 1970s, and it gives me real pleasure today to thank these three exemplary musicians, on behalf of the Slaight Family, in awarding them with the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award.

“Good deeds deserve acknowledgement and this is one group that exemplifies the spirit of giving.”

Rush documentary Time Stand Still, which was filmed during the band’s R40 ‘final’ tour, is released in cinemas today (November 3) with a DVD due on November 18.

The cinema version is accompanied by a discussion feature entitled A Salute To Kings, including Gene Simmons, Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Scott Gorham and producer Nick Raskulinecz.

Find out more at rushtimestandstill.com.

Rush to receive keys to hometown of Toronto