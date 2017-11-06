Rolo Tomassi reveal new album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

Rolo Tomassi have announced that their new studio album will be released early next year.

It’s titled Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It – and it will launch on March 2 via Holy Roar. Last week, the UK outfit premiered their new track Rituals.

Keyboardist and vocalist James Spence explains: “The title was taken from a print a friend of ours had made in tribute to a poem by Richard Brautigan. I knew straight away it’s what I wanted to call the album.

“Following something like previous album Grievances, which was quite monochromatic, I felt this title had a lot more optimism and colour to it which is how I wanted the music to sound.

“I had the title before we’d even started thinking about writing music and I used it as a sort of brief for how I thought a record with that title should sound. Rituals is only one element to this album which has a lot more to give than just brutally heavy music.”

Rolo Tomassi will head out on tour in support of the record, with the band lining up 12 dates throughout March and April. Tickets are available via the official website.

Find details below, along with the Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It cover art and tracklist.

Rolo Tomassi Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It tracklist

Towards Dawn Aftermath Rituals The Hollow Hour Balancing The Dark Alma Mater A Flood Of Light Whispers Among Us Contretemps Risen

Mar 27: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Mar 28: Budapest Robot City, Hungary

Mar 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Apr 03: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 05: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

Apr 06: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Apr 07: London The Garage, UK

Apr 08: Leeds Strangeforms Fest, UK

