Trivium announce 2018 UK and European tour

Trivium and Metal Hammer have joined forces to announce that the band will tour across the UK and Europe early next year.
Trivium will play a total of 33 shows in support of new album The Sin And The Sentence, with Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison joining them as special guests.
The band say: “It’s time to bring The Sin And The Sentence to the UK and Europe! One of the greatest things about headlining a tour is picking the bands to round out the bill.
“Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison are not only the leading edge of the next wave of great metal acts, they are also three of our personal favourites.
“We are going to dive deep into our back catalogue to pair up the new tunes with some older classics and a few rarities we haven’t played in a long time. See you all very soon!”
Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade adds: “Heavy music is on absolute fire right now, and this bill proves it. Metal Hammer couldn’t be more delighted to be supporting our brothers in Trivium alongside three truly excellent young bands on a tour that is going to tear 2018 to shreds.”
Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (November 10). Find a full list of tour dates below.
- How do Trivium feel about The Sin And The Sentence?
- The books that inspired Trivium's new album The Sin And The Sentence
- 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!
- Watch Metallica play The Shortest Straw in Birmingham
Trivium 2018 UK and European tour dates - presented by Metal Hammer
Mar 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany
Mar 14: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 15: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Mar 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Mar 17: Norrkoping Arbis, Sweden
Mar 19: Helsinki Cable Factory, Finland
Mar 21: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 22: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Mar 23: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Mar 24: Leipzig Täubchenthal, Germany
Mar 25: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Mar 27: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Mar 28: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Mar 29: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Mar 30: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Apr 01: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Apr 02: Jubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Apr 03: Novara Phenomenon, Italy
Apr 04: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Apr 06: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain
Apr 07: Madrid, Teatro Barcelo, Spain
Apr 08: Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 10: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Apr 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Apr 12: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn, Germany
Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France
Apr 15: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Apr 16: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Apr 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Apr 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Apr 20: Manchester Academy, UK
Apr 21: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK