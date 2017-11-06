Watch Metallica play The Shortest Straw in Birmingham

Metallica have released a live video showing them performing The Shortest Straw from their recent show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena.

The thrash giants played the …And Justice For All track in the city as part of the UK leg of their WorldWired tour. And before the live action kicks in, fans get a chance to see the band rehearsing the intro to the track backstage.

Metallica have now wrapped up their European tour in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, with their next concert scheduled for November 9 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

It’s been organised to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, that left 42 people dead and saw more than 8000 homes and buildings destroyed.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will head back across to Europe in February next year for further live dates. See a list of their 2018 shows below.

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

