Watch Metallica play The Shortest Straw in Birmingham

Metallica have released a live video showing them performing The Shortest Straw from their recent show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena.
The thrash giants played the …And Justice For All track in the city as part of the UK leg of their WorldWired tour. And before the live action kicks in, fans get a chance to see the band rehearsing the intro to the track backstage.
Metallica have now wrapped up their European tour in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, with their next concert scheduled for November 9 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.
It’s been organised to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, that left 42 people dead and saw more than 8000 homes and buildings destroyed.
James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo will head back across to Europe in February next year for further live dates. See a list of their 2018 shows below.
Metallica 2018 WorldWired tour dates
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
